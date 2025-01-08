Lehigh takes on Colgate, aims for 8th straight home win

Colgate Raiders (10-5, 0-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-3, 2-0 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (10-5, 0-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-3, 2-0 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Mountain Hawks take on Colgate.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-0 on their home court. Lehigh has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders are 0-2 against conference opponents. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Sophia Diehl averaging 5.2.

Lehigh averages 69.0 points, 11.3 more per game than the 57.7 Colgate allows. Colgate scores 10.1 more points per game (67.3) than Lehigh gives up (57.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colleen McQuillen is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Mountain Hawks.

Diehl is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

