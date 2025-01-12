Lehigh takes on Army following Albrecht’s 21-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-4, 2-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-2, 3-0 Patriot) West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-4, 2-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-2, 3-0 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Army after Maddie Albrecht scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 70-66 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Black Knights have gone 6-1 in home games. Army ranks second in the Patriot in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Kya Smith leads the Black Knights with 8.2 boards.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-1 in conference play.

Army averages 62.9 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 58.1 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Army gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals for the Black Knights.

Albrecht is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Mountain Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 9-1, averaging 63.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

