Lehigh Mountain Hawks play the Colgate Raiders on 5-game win streak

Colgate Raiders (10-5, 0-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-3, 2-0 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh comes into a matchup with Colgate as winners of five straight games.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 7-0 at home.

The Raiders are 0-2 in Patriot play. Colgate is fourth in the Patriot scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Madison Schiller averaging 4.0.

Lehigh scores 69.0 points, 11.3 more per game than the 57.7 Colgate gives up. Colgate scores 10.1 more points per game (67.3) than Lehigh allows (57.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.

Anne Bair is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

