Lehigh hosts Phillips and Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (8-12, 3-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-12, 1-6 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (8-12, 3-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-12, 1-6 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Lehigh after Andrew Phillips scored 27 points in Lafayette’s 80-59 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 5-2 in home games. Lehigh is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Leopards are 3-4 in conference play. Lafayette has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lehigh averages 69.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 69.1 Lafayette allows. Lafayette’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Lehigh has given up to its opponents (45.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Alex Chaikin is shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.7 points. Phillips is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.