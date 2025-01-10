Lehigh hosts Army following Whitlock’s 23-point showing

Army Black Knights (7-8, 1-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-8, 1-2 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (7-8, 1-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-8, 1-2 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Army after Nasir Whitlock scored 23 points in Lehigh’s 67-62 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Lehigh is fifth in the Patriot League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Keith Higgins Jr. averaging 4.6.

The Black Knights are 1-2 against Patriot League opponents. Army leads the Patriot League scoring 77.1 points per game while shooting 45.1%.

Lehigh’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Army gives up. Army has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The Mountain Hawks and Black Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Knostman is averaging 4.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Mountain Hawks.

AJ Allenspach is averaging 10.9 points and nine rebounds for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

