Lehigh faces American in conference showdown

American Eagles (0-17, 0-6 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-4, 5-1 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (0-17, 0-6 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-4, 5-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cecilia Kay and American visit Maddie Albrecht and Lehigh in Patriot play.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-1 on their home court. Lehigh has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 0-6 in Patriot play. American ranks eighth in the Patriot scoring 23.6 points per game in the paint led by Kay averaging 8.0.

Lehigh averages 69.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 70.9 American gives up. American’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (39.5%).

The Mountain Hawks and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colleen McQuillen is averaging 4.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Albrecht is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ivy Bales is averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Kay is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 52.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.