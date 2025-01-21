Lehigh and American meet for conference matchup

American Eagles (0-17, 0-6 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-4, 5-1 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (0-17, 0-6 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-4, 5-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot foes Lehigh and American square off on Wednesday.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-1 on their home court. Lehigh has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 0-6 in Patriot play. American is fourth in the Patriot with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cecilia Kay averaging 5.6.

Lehigh makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than American has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). American averages 54.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 56.6 Lehigh gives up.

The Mountain Hawks and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Mountain Hawks.

Kay is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 52.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

