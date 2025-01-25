Legions, Long Island Sharks to host Kuhns and the Mercyhurst Lakers

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-12, 3-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-15, 2-5 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-12, 3-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-15, 2-5 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sirviva Legions and LIU host Bailey Kuhns and Mercyhurst in NEC action Saturday.

The Sharks are 5-5 in home games. LIU has a 2-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 3-4 in NEC play. Mercyhurst gives up 67.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

LIU is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The Sharks and Lakers face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Legions is averaging 13.8 points for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kuhns is averaging 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Allyson Ross is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

