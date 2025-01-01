Legions and LIU host Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-13) at Long Island Sharks (3-10) New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Le…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-13) at Long Island Sharks (3-10)

New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Le Moyne after Sirviva Legions scored 24 points in LIU’s 89-60 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Sharks are 3-4 on their home court. LIU ranks eighth in the NEC with 9.7 assists per game led by Eszter Varga averaging 2.4.

The Dolphins are 0-6 in road games. Le Moyne ranks ninth in the NEC with 9.0 assists per game led by Eli Clark averaging 2.4.

LIU averages 51.6 points per game, 25.6 fewer points than the 77.2 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne’s 31.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.2 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

The Sharks and Dolphins match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Legions is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Sharks.

Haedyn Roberts is averaging 9.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 49.9 points, 25.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 0-10, averaging 48.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.