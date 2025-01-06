Leggett and Pittsburgh host No. 4 Duke

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-2, 3-0 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 4-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-2, 3-0 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 4-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits No. 4 Duke after Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-68 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-0 at home. Duke averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Cooper Flagg with 3.6.

The Panthers are 3-0 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is 11-2 against opponents over .500.

Duke makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Pittsburgh has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 13.4 percentage points above the 36.1% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Panthers face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils.

Leggett is shooting 52.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.