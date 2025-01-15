Lee, Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters to host Barnes and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 1-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-6, 2-2 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 1-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-6, 2-2 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robyn Lee and Louisiana Tech host Mya Barnes and Jacksonville State in CUSA action Thursday.

The Lady Techsters are 8-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech averages 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-2 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is fourth in the CUSA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Barnes averaging 4.6.

Louisiana Tech makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Jacksonville State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Louisiana Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lady Techsters.

Bre’anna Rhodes is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.