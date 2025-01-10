Lee and the Princeton Tigers visit conference foe Harvard

Princeton Tigers (11-4) at Harvard Crimson (5-8) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xaivian Lee and Princeton visit Chandler…

Princeton Tigers (11-4) at Harvard Crimson (5-8)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xaivian Lee and Princeton visit Chandler Pigge and Harvard on Saturday.

The Crimson are 3-2 in home games. Harvard has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 3-1 in road games. Princeton ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 6.9.

Harvard’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Princeton allows. Princeton averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Harvard gives up.

The Crimson and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Hinton is averaging 13.9 points for the Crimson.

Dalen Davis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

