Lee and Princeton host Dartmouth

Princeton Tigers (12-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Dartmouth after Xaivian Lee scored 22 points in Princeton’s 68-64 win against the Harvard Crimson.

The Big Green have gone 5-2 in home games. Dartmouth ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 16.7 assists per game led by Ryan Cornish averaging 3.8.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Dartmouth is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Princeton allows to opponents. Princeton scores 5.3 more points per game (77.3) than Dartmouth gives up (72.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cornish is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Big Green.

Dalen Davis is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.6 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

