Lee and Little Rock host Southeast Missouri State

Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 5-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-11, 2-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Southeast Missouri State after Faith Lee scored 27 points in Little Rock’s 89-83 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Redhawks are 3-5 in home games. Southeast Missouri State averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Trojans are 5-1 in OVC play. Little Rock gives up 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Southeast Missouri State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Lee is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

