Lee and Little Rock host Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (6-8, 1-3 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-8, 3-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (6-8, 1-3 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-8, 3-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Morehead State after Faith Lee scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 67-63 victory against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Trojans have gone 3-3 at home. Little Rock is eighth in the OVC with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Brenna Burk averaging 4.0.

The Eagles are 1-3 in OVC play. Morehead State has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

Little Rock averages 58.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 71.0 Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The Trojans and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman is shooting 22.9% from beyond the arc with 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

Katie Novik is averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.9 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 56.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.