Leary, Iona Gaels to visit Lee, Marist Red Foxes

Iona Gaels (4-8, 2-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-5, 2-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erin Leary and Iona visit Morgan Lee and Marist in MAAC play Thursday.

The Red Foxes are 4-0 in home games. Marist is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Gaels are 2-0 in conference matchups. Iona is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marist scores 56.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 59.5 Iona allows. Iona averages 50.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 57.9 Marist allows.

The Red Foxes and Gaels match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is averaging 13.5 points for the Red Foxes.

Judith Gomez is shooting 40.7% and averaging 7.7 points for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 56.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 50.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

