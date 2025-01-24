Leary, Iona Gaels take on the Siena Saints

Iona Gaels (7-11, 5-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-9, 5-3 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (7-11, 5-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-9, 5-3 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Siena and Iona face off on Saturday.

The Saints are 5-4 in home games. Siena has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels have gone 5-3 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Siena is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Siena gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists for the Saints. Teresa Seppala is averaging 18 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Judith Gomez is averaging 8.9 points for the Gaels. Ella Fajardo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.