Le Moyne visits Wagner after Koroma’s 21-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-15, 2-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-10, 3-5 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Wagner after Dwayne Koroma scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 78-74 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Seahawks are 6-4 in home games. Wagner is third in the NEC in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Keyontae Lewis leads the Seahawks with 5.1 boards.

The Dolphins have gone 2-5 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Wagner is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne scores 14.0 more points per game (74.7) than Wagner gives up (60.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaire Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zek Tekin is averaging 8.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. AJ Dancier is averaging 15.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

