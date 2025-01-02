Le Moyne visits Legions and LIU

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-13) at Long Island Sharks (3-10) New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces Le…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-13) at Long Island Sharks (3-10)

New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces Le Moyne after Sirviva Legions scored 24 points in LIU’s 89-60 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Sharks are 3-4 on their home court. LIU is fourth in the NEC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shanaii Gamble averaging 2.0.

The Dolphins are 0-6 on the road. Le Moyne ranks eighth in the NEC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Williams averaging 1.8.

LIU’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than LIU allows.

The Sharks and Dolphins meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eszter Varga is averaging 4.2 points for the Sharks.

Eli Clark is averaging 7.4 points for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 49.9 points, 25.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 0-10, averaging 48.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.