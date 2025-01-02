Le Moyne visits Fuller and LIU

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-10) at Long Island Sharks (4-11) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays Le…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-10) at Long Island Sharks (4-11)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays Le Moyne after Jamal Fuller scored 20 points in LIU’s 60-59 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Sharks have gone 2-3 in home games. LIU ranks second in the NEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shadrak Lasu averaging 2.3.

The Dolphins are 2-7 on the road. Le Moyne is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

LIU scores 70.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 80.5 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than LIU gives up.

The Sharks and Dolphins square off Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terell Strickland is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sharks.

Dwayne Koroma is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

