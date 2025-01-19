Le Moyne takes on conference rival Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (10-9, 2-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-13, 1-3 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (10-9, 2-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-13, 1-3 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dwayne Koroma and Le Moyne host Todd Brogna and Stonehill in NEC play.

The Dolphins have gone 3-4 at home. Le Moyne ranks third in the NEC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Koroma averaging 2.2.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 in NEC play. Stonehill is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Le Moyne averages 75.1 points, 5.2 more per game than the 69.9 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koroma is scoring 11.4 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dolphins.

Amir Nesbitt is averaging eight points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

