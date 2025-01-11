Le Moyne hosts Mercyhurst after Owens’ 21-point outing

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-11, 1-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-12, 0-2 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-11, 1-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-12, 0-2 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on Mercyhurst after Ocypher Owens scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 91-86 overtime loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Dolphins have gone 2-4 in home games. Le Moyne has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 1-2 against conference opponents. Mercyhurst is eighth in the NEC with 12.2 assists per game led by Shemar Rathan-Mayes averaging 3.5.

Le Moyne averages 75.1 points, 6.3 more per game than the 68.8 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 65.2 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than the 80.9 Le Moyne allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Koroma is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Rathan-Mayes is averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

