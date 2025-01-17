Le Moyne hosts Chicago State following Hill’s 20-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (1-17, 1-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-16, 0-3 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (1-17, 1-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-16, 0-3 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Le Moyne after Josie Hill scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 77-75 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins are 0-5 in home games. Le Moyne is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

The Cougars have gone 1-2 against NEC opponents. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC with 27.8 rebounds per game led by Hill averaging 5.3.

Le Moyne’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 34.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Dolphins and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Clark is averaging 7.9 points for the Dolphins.

Hill is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 0-10, averaging 48.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 30.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 58.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.