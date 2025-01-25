Layton leads Tennessee Tech against UT Martin after 20-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-11, 4-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-11, 5-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-11, 4-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-11, 5-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on UT Martin after Kyle Layton scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 89-77 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-1 at home. UT Martin has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 4-5 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

UT Martin is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UT Martin allows.

The Skyhawks and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Afan Trnka is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Tarence Guinyard is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Layton is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.