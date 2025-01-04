Layne Taylor scored 29 points as Central Arkansas secures 71-65 win over Bellarmine

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Layne Taylor had 29 points in Central Arkansas’ 71-65 victory over Bellarmine on Saturday. Taylor had…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Layne Taylor had 29 points in Central Arkansas’ 71-65 victory over Bellarmine on Saturday.

Taylor had five rebounds for the Bears (5-10, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Elias Cato scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Ben Fox finished 3 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

The Knights (3-12, 0-2) were led in scoring by Billy Smith, who finished with 21 points. Jack Karasinski added eight points, six rebounds and four assists for Bellarmine. Dezmond McKinney had eight points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Thursday. Central Arkansas visits Stetson and Bellarmineplays Jacksonville at home.

