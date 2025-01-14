Lawson scores 28, Little Rock defeats Southeast Missouri State 73-71

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson’s 28 points helped Little Rock defeat Southeast Missouri State 73-71 on Tuesday night.…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson’s 28 points helped Little Rock defeat Southeast Missouri State 73-71 on Tuesday night.

Lawson also contributed seven rebounds for the Trojans (10-7, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Isaiah Lewis shot 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Tuongthach Gatkek had 11 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Rob Martin finished with 19 points, four assists and two steals for the Redhawks (9-9, 4-3). Brendan Terry added 12 points and two steals for Southeast Missouri State. Tedrick Washington Jr. also put up 12 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

