Laube leads Northern Iowa against Valparaiso after 20-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (4-7, 1-0 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (6-6, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces Valparaiso after Kayba Laube scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 75-65 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Panthers are 3-2 on their home court. Northern Iowa is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Beacons are 1-0 in conference games.

Northern Iowa averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The Panthers and Beacons match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is averaging 22.2 points and five assists for the Panthers.

Leah Earnest is averaging 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

