Latu leads Santa Clara against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 21-point performance

Santa Clara Broncos (10-11, 4-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-7, 7-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays Saint Mary’s (CA) after Malia Latu scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 67-60 win against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Gaels are 5-3 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos are 4-7 in WCC play. Santa Clara is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Santa Clara has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Johnson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Pollerd is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Broncos. Alana Goodchild is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

