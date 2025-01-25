Latson leads Florida State against No. 13 North Carolina

Florida State Seminoles (15-4, 5-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-3, 6-2 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12…

Florida State Seminoles (15-4, 5-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-3, 6-2 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits No. 13 North Carolina after Ta’Niya Latson scored 30 points in Florida State’s 88-66 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Tar Heels are 10-2 in home games. North Carolina is 16-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seminoles are 5-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State ranks third in the ACC shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

North Carolina scores 73.2 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 68.8 Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 38.6 more points per game (92.0) than North Carolina gives up to opponents (53.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sydney Bowles averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Latson is averaging 26.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

