Latson and Florida State host Stanford

Florida State Seminoles (13-2, 3-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (8-6, 0-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Stanford after Ta’Niya Latson scored 25 points in Florida State’s 85-73 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Cardinal have gone 8-0 in home games. Stanford averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Seminoles are 3-0 in ACC play. Florida State leads the ACC scoring 94.9 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

Stanford averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Florida State allows. Florida State scores 30.7 more points per game (94.9) than Stanford gives up to opponents (64.2).

The Cardinal and Seminoles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Bosgana is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 13.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 steals.

Latson is averaging 27.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals for the Seminoles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 9-1, averaging 91.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

