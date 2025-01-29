Late free throws, defensive stops carry No. 23 Mississippi past Texas, 72-69

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Davon Barnes made two free throws with eight seconds remaining and No. 23 Mississippi got two…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Davon Barnes made two free throws with eight seconds remaining and No. 23 Mississippi got two defensive stops in the final 10 seconds to hold off Texas 72-69 on Wednesday night.

Sean Pedulla had 19 points and five assists to help Ole Miss (16-5, 5-3 Southeastern) end a three-game losing streak. Jaemyn Brakefield scored nine of his 18 points in the final six minutes, and Dre Davis added 17.

Tre Johnson led Texas (14-7, 3-5) with 22 points, but misfired twice in the final 10 seconds on potential tying or go-ahead shots. Arthur Kaluma had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Barnes made both free throws after Johnson’s first miss with 10 seconds remaining for the final margin. Johnson missed an uncontested 3-point shot from the corner that was rebounded by Davis at the buzzer.

Takeaways

Texas: Texas plays three of the next five games at home and a strong February performance will be critical in the chase for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Ole Miss: The win was a much-needed positive start to a three-game homestand that included No. 1 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky. The Rebels lost two games in overtime or at the buzzer in regulation play over the past two weeks.

Key moment

Pedulla gave Ole Miss a 70-68 lead on a jumper in the paint with 1:02 left. The Rebels never trailed again, setting up the decisive free throws and defensive stops in the final 10 seconds.

Key stat

The lead changed hands 14 times and the game was tied 11 times. Neither team led by more than five points in the second half.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday. Texas is at LSU, and Ole Miss hosts No. 1 Auburn.

