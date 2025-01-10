Larkins leads South Dakota against Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (9-6, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 2-1 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Omaha Mavericks (9-6, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 2-1 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Omaha after Grace Larkins scored 34 points in South Dakota’s 77-60 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes have gone 6-3 at home. South Dakota is sixth in the Summit with 12.1 assists per game led by Larkins averaging 5.6.

The Mavericks are 1-1 against Summit opponents. Omaha gives up 70.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

South Dakota averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game South Dakota allows.

The Coyotes and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Coyotes.

Grace Cave is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

