Larkins leads South Dakota against North Dakota after 45-point outing

South Dakota Coyotes (9-9, 3-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (7-10, 2-2 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8…

South Dakota Coyotes (9-9, 3-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (7-10, 2-2 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits North Dakota after Grace Larkins scored 45 points in South Dakota’s 71-66 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 6-3 in home games. North Dakota has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Coyotes are 3-1 in Summit play. South Dakota is the Summit leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Larkins averaging 6.8.

North Dakota’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than North Dakota allows.

The Fighting Hawks and Coyotes square off Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiera Pemberton is averaging 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.

Larkins is shooting 50.3% and averaging 24.7 points for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.