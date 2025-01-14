Larkins leads South Dakota against North Dakota after 45-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (9-9, 3-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (7-10, 2-2 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8…

South Dakota Coyotes (9-9, 3-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (7-10, 2-2 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays North Dakota after Grace Larkins scored 45 points in South Dakota’s 71-66 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fighting Hawks are 6-3 on their home court. North Dakota is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Coyotes are 3-1 against Summit opponents. South Dakota ranks second in the Summit shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

North Dakota is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 70.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the 67.6 North Dakota allows to opponents.

The Fighting Hawks and Coyotes meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 11.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Hawks.

Larkins is averaging 24.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

