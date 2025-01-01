Larkins leads South Dakota against Denver after 27-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (6-8) at Denver Pioneers (7-6) Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays Denver after…

South Dakota Coyotes (6-8) at Denver Pioneers (7-6)

Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays Denver after Grace Larkins scored 27 points in South Dakota’s 75-31 win over the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers.

The Pioneers are 7-2 in home games. Denver averages 64.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Coyotes are 0-3 on the road. South Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Larkins averaging 8.6.

Denver averages 64.2 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 73.4 South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 8.2 more points per game (69.6) than Denver gives up to opponents (61.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jojo Jones is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Larkins is averaging 22 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

