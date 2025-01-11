Lanpher leads Cent. Conn. St. against Wagner after 25-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-13, 2-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (4-10, 1-1 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-13, 2-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (4-10, 1-1 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays Wagner after Belle Lanpher scored 25 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 52-48 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

The Seahawks are 3-2 in home games. Wagner is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

Wagner averages 59.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 67.4 Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 55.8 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 70.1 Wagner allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Fabozzi is averaging 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Meghan Kenefick is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

