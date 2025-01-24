Lanpher leads Cent. Conn. St. against Le Moyne after 29-point outing

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-16, 2-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-15, 3-3 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1…

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-16, 2-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-15, 3-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Le Moyne after Belle Lanpher scored 29 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 84-77 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Blue Devils are 3-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins have gone 2-3 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne ranks sixth in the NEC shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 50.3 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 68.1 Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dagny Slomack is shooting 40.0% and averaging 8.7 points for the Blue Devils. Lanpher is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Eli Clark is averaging 7.8 points for the Dolphins. Haedyn Roberts is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 53.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

