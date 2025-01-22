Lanpher leads Cent. Conn. St. against Chicago State

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-14, 3-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-19, 1-4 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-14, 3-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-19, 1-4 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits Chicago State after Belle Lanpher scored 31 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 75-58 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Cougars have gone 1-8 at home. Chicago State is fifth in the NEC scoring 57.2 points while shooting 34.5% from the field.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

Chicago State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 56.3 points per game, 27.2 fewer points than the 83.5 Chicago State gives up.

The Cougars and Blue Devils match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is averaging 12.7 points for the Cougars. Josie Hill is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dagny Slomack is scoring 8.6 points per game with 1.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Lanpher is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

