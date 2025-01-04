Lanier leads No. 1 Tennessee against No. 23 Arkansas after 24-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -12; over/under is…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -12; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee plays No. 23 Arkansas after Chaz Lanier scored 24 points in Tennessee’s 67-52 win over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Volunteers have gone 8-0 in home games. Tennessee is 10-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Razorbacks have gone 1-0 away from home. Arkansas ranks fifth in the SEC with 16.8 assists per game led by Boogie Fland averaging 6.2.

Tennessee makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Arkansas scores 26.3 more points per game (82.5) than Tennessee allows to opponents (56.2).

The Volunteers and Razorbacks square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanier is averaging 19.6 points for the Volunteers.

Adou Thiero is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Razorbacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 86.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

