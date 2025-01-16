Lane’s 20 lead Delaware over Stony Brook 84-74

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Niels Lane had 20 points in Delaware’s 84-74 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday night. Lane…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Niels Lane had 20 points in Delaware’s 84-74 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday night.

Lane added nine rebounds and six assists for the Blue Hens (10-8, 3-2 Coastal Athletic Association). John Camden added 19 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc while he also had nine rebounds. Izaiah Pasha shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Joseph Octave led the way for the Seawolves (4-14, 0-5) with 23 points. CJ Luster II added 20 points for Stony Brook. Andre Snoddy finished with 10 points and two blocks. The loss is the sixth straight for the Seawolves.

Delaware entered halftime up 39-37. Lane paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Pasha led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Delaware hosts Elon and Stony Brook travels to play Towson.

