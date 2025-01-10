Lane leads North Alabama against Stetson after 22-point outing

North Alabama Lions (10-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (4-12, 2-1 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (10-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (4-12, 2-1 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Stetson after Jacari Lane scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 75-70 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 3-3 at home. Stetson has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Lions have gone 2-1 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stetson’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The Hatters and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is averaging 15.8 points for the Hatters.

Corneilous Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

