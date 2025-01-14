Lampkin leads North Texas against Rice after 29-point performance

Rice Owls (9-7, 2-2 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (12-5, 4-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (9-7, 2-2 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (12-5, 4-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays Rice after Tommisha Lampkin scored 29 points in North Texas’ 72-65 win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Eagles are 8-1 on their home court. North Texas is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 2-2 in AAC play. Rice is 1-2 in one-possession games.

North Texas makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Rice has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Eagles.

Dominique Ennis is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

