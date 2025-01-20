Lamothe leads N.C. A&T against Hampton after 22-point game

Hampton Pirates (9-9, 2-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-15, 0-6 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (9-9, 2-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-15, 0-6 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces Hampton after Jahnathan Lamothe scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 72-63 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Aggies have gone 3-6 at home. N.C. A&T has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Pirates have gone 2-4 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

N.C. A&T’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

George Beale averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

