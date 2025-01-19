Lamothe and N.C. A&T host Hampton

Hampton Pirates (9-9, 2-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-15, 0-6 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (9-9, 2-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-15, 0-6 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Hampton after Jahnathan Lamothe scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 72-63 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Aggies are 3-6 in home games. N.C. A&T is 2-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Pirates have gone 2-4 against CAA opponents. Hampton is sixth in the CAA with 13.5 assists per game led by Noah Farrakhan averaging 2.9.

N.C. A&T scores 74.3 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 70.1 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 73.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 79.6 N.C. A&T allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Forrest is averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies.

Farrakhan is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

