L’Amoreaux leads Fairfield against Merrimack after 23-point game

Fairfield Stags (14-3, 8-0 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-9, 4-4 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Merrimack after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 69-44 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Warriors have gone 7-1 in home games. Merrimack ranks third in the MAAC in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Madison Roman leads the Warriors with 8.4 boards.

The Stags are 8-0 in conference matchups. Fairfield is third in the MAAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Izabela Nicoletti averaging 3.6.

Merrimack is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 37.3% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Merrimack allows.

The Warriors and Stags meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals for the Warriors. Roman is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen is averaging 16.3 points for the Stags. Nicoletti is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

