Lamar visits Nicholls State following Marmolejos’ 20-point performance

Lamar Cardinals (9-9, 4-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (11-7, 5-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (9-9, 4-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (11-7, 5-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays Nicholls State after Alexis Marmolejos scored 20 points in Lamar’s 75-64 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels have gone 6-2 in home games. Nicholls State has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 4-3 in conference matchups. Lamar is third in the Southland allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 72.5 points per game, 2.9 more than the 69.6 Nicholls State allows.

The Colonels and Cardinals meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Ireland is averaging 14 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonels.

Marmolejos is averaging 15.2 points for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.