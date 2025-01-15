Lamar visits Nicholls following Weems’ 26-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (10-4, 5-0 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-5, 3-3 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (10-4, 5-0 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-5, 3-3 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on Nicholls after NJ Weems scored 26 points in Lamar’s 77-74 win over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Colonels have gone 4-1 in home games. Nicholls has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 5-0 in conference play. Lamar is second in the Southland with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Akasha Davis averaging 3.1.

Nicholls makes 40.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Lamar has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Lamar averages 15.3 more points per game (71.5) than Nicholls allows (56.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Colonels.

Davis is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 60.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

