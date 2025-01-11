Lamar takes on SFA, seeks 5th straight home win

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-6, 4-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-6, 4-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -6; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts SFA aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Cardinals have gone 5-1 in home games. Lamar is third in the Southland with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Alexis Marmolejos averaging 6.5.

The ‘Jacks are 0-4 in conference play. SFA is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lamar averages 74.4 points, 11.0 more per game than the 63.4 SFA allows. SFA averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Lamar allows.

The Cardinals and ‘Jacks meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals.

Kyle Hayman is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the ‘Jacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

