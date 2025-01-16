Lamar plays Nicholls following Weems’ 26-point game

Lamar Cardinals (10-4, 5-0 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-5, 3-3 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (10-4, 5-0 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-5, 3-3 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on Nicholls after NJ Weems scored 26 points in Lamar’s 77-74 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Colonels have gone 4-1 in home games. Nicholls has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 5-0 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks third in the Southland scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Akasha Davis averaging 12.0.

Nicholls makes 40.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Lamar has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Lamar averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Nicholls gives up.

The Colonels and Cardinals meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is averaging 15.9 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Colonels.

R’Mani Taylor is averaging 7.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 60.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

