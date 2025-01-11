Lamar faces SFA following Dean’s 24-point game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-3, 3-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-4, 4-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-3, 3-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-4, 4-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on SFA after Sabria Dean scored 24 points in Lamar’s 94-52 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals are 7-0 in home games. Lamar ranks second in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.8 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Ladyjacks are 3-2 against Southland opponents. SFA scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game.

Lamar makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). SFA averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.1 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Lamar gives up.

The Cardinals and Ladyjacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13 points and 1.8 steals.

Faith Blackstone is averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Ladyjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

